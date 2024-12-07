'The Nukes, The Jihad, The Hawala And Crystal Meth' review: An in-depth analysis of security affairs in Pakistan, Afghanistan

Lqbal Malhotra is undoubtedly an accomplished author who has the knack of going into details and connecting the dots in the complex region of our Western neighbourhood. His fifth book The Nukes, The Jihad, The Hawala And Crystal Meth is once again an offering that is not just gripping, but also exposes uncovered facts that have been staring us in the face.

This book covers the period from the arrest of Dr AQ Khan in January 2004 till the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in August 2021, and the manner in which Pakistan deceived one of its most important patrons—the US—and strategically maneuvered to ensure the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In his fascinating account of a complex region, Iqbal has brought to light various issues that have remained unconnected in the public domain: how there was a divide within the US administration and manner in which they turned a blind eye to Pakistan brazenly supporting the return of Taliban.

It’s ironic that the US was willing to aid Pakistan to target terrorism in the form of Al-Qaeda, and Pakistan, in turn, was using the US aid to rearm and provide sanctuaries to the Taliban through the ISI; the Taliban were in turn targeting both the US troops and the Afghan National Army. The US was “deceived into funding, and paradoxically trusting them while they bled with a thousand deceptive cuts”.

Another issue Iqbal links is the progress on the Indo-US Nuclear deal and the reactions by Pakistan that felt that the deal “threatened to compromise its strategy of using terror as an instrument of state policy”.

Iqbal links the terrorist attack in Kabul on the Indian Embassy on July 7, 2008 to the meeting Prime Minister Manmohan Singh held in Japan with President Bush the same day, and Musharraf’s concern about the progress on the Indo-US nuclear deal. Hamza Shakoor who drove the Toyota Camry was a Directorate S operative.

Further, the Mumbai attacks on November 26 by the 10 heavily armed Pakistani terrorists came soon after the signing of the Rice-Mukherjee deal on October 10, 2008. Lieutenant General Shuja Pasha, the head of ISI, when coerced into accepting the role of ISI, reiterated that no serving ISI officers were connected with the attack. But, Iqbal points out that the US remained relentlessly secretive about David Headley, a terrorist scout and Pakistani spy convicted in January 2013 for his involvement in the terror attack.