'Unleashed' book review: The many sides of Boris Johnson

The irony of the title Unleashed, the recently released memoir of the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is inescapable. Not only does he unleash his memoir in a torrent of verbosity, but also in a tone marked by self-adulation, self-righteousness, and triumphalism as he recounts his days as the Mayor of London, followed by stints as foreign secretary, and finally the Prime Minister.

Indeed, by the end of the memoir, you’re left wondering why the Conservative Party leader has devoted so many pages to his stint as London mayor that would be of limited interest to non-Britons. Not all is, however, lost for the reader wading through this memoir running into 738 pages (minus the notes), as BoJo has some riveting details and encounters to share on the foreign policy front during his stint as the Prime Minister.

The suggestion that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu could have bugged his office’s washroom in Whitehall during a visit when he was the foreign secretary, the conversations he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the weeks ahead of Ukraine’s invasion, wherein the latter assured him he wouldn’t do so, his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky soon after the invasion, wherein he implored BoJo for more weapons, all leave you wanting more details.

Indeed, the memoir would have made for a more substantive read if BoJo wrote more expansively about his stint as the foreign secretary and then as PM rather than crowing about his achievements as mayor, page after page. There is a detailed account of Britain’s efforts to exit the European Union, understandably so, given BoJo as PM had to steer his country through it, as well as the Covid pandemic his government had to tackle.

Not surprisingly, he’s chosen to paper over the ‘Partygate’ controversy, where he was fined for hosting a party during the Covid lockdown. Instead, he outrages, “I saw no cake. I ate no blooming cake. If this was a party, it was the feeblest event in the history of human festivity.” But then in his memoir, BoJo obviously would want to come out smelling of roses, no matter what position he holds and what he does.