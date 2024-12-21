'The City and its Uncertain Walls' book review: The ambiguous world of Murakami

Six years after the publication of his last work, Killing Commendatore, Haruki Murakami is back with his new novel titled The City and its Uncertain Walls. It is translated from the Japanese by Philip Gabriel. The novel is inspired by a short story that Murakami had written at the start of his writing career back in 1980.

Divided into three parts, the first part of the novel is written in an elegiac form to his lover, whose mysterious disappearance has scattered him. He recalls the imaginary town they had constructed together and finds himself in search of her there. But the search has engulfed him so deeply that he is divested from the duties of his life in the real world.

The imaginary town, the library, the gatekeeper, the presence of a girl, and beasts haunting the town will take readers back to Murakami’s 1985 novel Hard-Boiled Wonderland and the End of the World. In the foreword, the author admits that he wrote his 1985 novel as ‘a response’ to his 1980 short story, where the world is divided in two and parallel narratives play throughout the novel.

Nonetheless, he was compelled to write a novel only about a man in a seamless narrative when the global pandemic began in 2020. Both work as excellent companions of a universe that straddles the mysteries of science, consciousness, conscience, and the unconscious.

One of the strong points of any Murakami novel is how its world is constructed. Be it the sombre, indulgent world of Toru Watanabe in Norwegian Wood, where he goes to distant places, drinks beer at the same bar, and watches the rain from his cramped apartment, or K’s experience of Greece in Sputnik Sweetheart, Murakami captures his readers with his stunning images and material elements of the world.

Here, the readers experience a similar escape into the world of Murakami, which is cold with winter, warmed by the presence of hot tea, black coffee, steaming blueberry muffins, moving walls, submissive unicorns, and an old library that a ghost frequents. The author makes every scene tell a story through his world-building.

“The beasts in autumn squatted down here and there, their golden fur glistening in the evening sun, silently and awaiting the echoes of the trumpet to be absorbed into the air.”