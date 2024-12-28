Making of a nation

On June 3, 1947, Lord Mountbatten announced that India would get freedom in August 1947. Congress had six weeks to convince 565 kingdoms to agree to accede to India. Princely states had 45 per cent of today’s India’s landmass. Without the princely states, the Indian map would look like a tattered cloth with huge holes in it.

This mammoth task was taken up by Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Vappala Pangunni Menon, aided by Mountbatten and Nehru. How they did it forms the basis of the book 565: The Dramatic Story of Unifying India.

Trivedi’s illustrations aid the understanding of what Patel and Menon were up against and why Jinnah thought he would get the larger nation while tearing India into bits as Ravikumar meticulously traces personal ambitions, princely agendas, and political intrigues of that time.

Jinnah played chess with Patel, where he sacrificed the pawn (Junagadh) to capture the Queen (Kashmir), in which he failed while Patel wanted the King (Hyderabad).

Mountbatten threatened Maharaja of Indore and Nizam of Bhopal into submission; Travancore applied for United Nations membership as an independent nation with support from Savarkar and Jinnah.

Hyderabad bought arms secretly delivered by Sidney Cotton, the Australian pilot. From a maharaja who had a pen that changed into a gun and threatened to shoot Menon to the Rampur nawab who refused to join Pakistan, Ravikumar tells the story of how India was unified and made into a democracy. The writing is engaging, fast-paced, and well researched.