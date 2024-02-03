'Adman Madman' book review: A Laugh Riot

Advertising legend Prahlad Kakar’s autobiography, Adman Madman, co-written with editor Rupangi Sharma, begins with a ‘laugh-out loud’ anecdote. He is admitted into a kindergarten school called Kumkum on Lodhi Road, New Delhi. Prahlad became friends with Naveen, a fair and good-looking boy. The school owner’s daughter, Kumkum had eyes for Naveen.

The two boys used to sneak into a hidey-hole in the tall hedges. One day Kumkum discovered it. She asked to be a member. They resisted. She said she would inform her mother. So, the boys relented. One day, Kumkum said, “If you show me yours, I’ll show you mine.” Not surprisingly, what followed, albeit innocent, resulted in Prahlad and Naveen getting expelled from school.

Thus, the reader is off and running as he reads one of the most absorbing autobiographies of the present times. It is a linear story: from school (St Thomas, Dehradun, and Sainik School, Karnal) to college (Ferguson’s College, Pune) to an advertising career, which began in 1971.

Prahlad joined Advertising and Sales Promotion Company, and worked under acclaimed film director Shyam Benegal. He also assisted in Benegal’s landmark films, Ankur, Manthan and Bhumika.