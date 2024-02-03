‘Storytelling at heart of all communication’: Advertising legend Prahlad Kakar

Prahlad Kakar speaks to Shevlin Sebastian about his recently released memoir, working with stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar, and the secret of his 40-year-long marriage

What made you write this memoir?

Mitali, my wife, urged me to do so. Since I was always recounting stories about my career, she asked me to write it all down in a book. Initially, I was pretending to be busy or just lazy. Then, to make it easy, I dictated my thoughts into a dictaphone. When I saw the transcript, it was repetitive, and flabby. The thought process had to be clear. The writing did not capture my voice. So, I decided to write it. Since I cannot type, I wrote by hand. My grammar and spelling were atrocious. It took me two years. Rupangi sat with me and oversaw the whole thing.