Poet K Srilata explores intimate spaces and women's resilience in 'Three Women in a Single-Room House'

In the preface, you write “Poetry as a continual struggle against amnesia”. Please explain.

The reason you write, do art, or even the reason we are having this conversation is wanting to record something. It is the fighting back against the fact time is going to come and wash it all away. You and I won’t be there years later but this conversation will be there in some archive. Poetry is that, you can write even when your life is fragmented and through and of those fragmented moments. It is a good record and works against this whole frightening collective amnesia. Maybe we shouldn’t be afraid of it because it is going to go away but we like to believe lives matter, because whatever is happening in Palestine matters, and whoever is dying matters. We may not know them, but it matters. It matters that there are these struggles in families, which otherwise are not going to get recorded. It will be part of a feminist archive.

How important is it to record women’s writing because it is rarely documented or remains in oral narratives? In feminist archives, often, Dalit women writers are invisibled.

When I was a student, there was a book by Susie Tharu and K Lalita called ‘Women Writing in India’ and they did just that, looking at decades of women writing and experiences and putting together two volumes. It is important because it is talking back to the otherwise male-centric canon, and if you don’t do the work, you are not going to be there on the map. Now, we may think people are talking about women’s writing but someone had to start the conversation. It is important to continue the work because if you move on, you lose the momentum. My mother, Vatsala, started writing when she was 48 and she has two Tamil novels and a collection of poetry. I translated both those novels not just because she is my mother but because if I didn’t do it, it would remain in the Tamil world and relatively invisible…I do translations of works (of Dalit writers) like Bama. A way of engaging is not to be obsessed with one’s voice, but to look for intersectional discourse, and allow it to destabilise you. Otherwise, it’s just going to be a particular narrative or experience that gets centre stage. They’re very important voices and (we need to see) how they speak to the mainstream upper-caste, upper-class feminist voice.