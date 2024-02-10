'An uncommon love' book review | Ordinarily Extraordinary

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s first non-fiction book on the early life of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and author-philanthropist Sudha Murthy begins with a quote by Greek philosopher Heraclitus— “Character is destiny”. There could perhaps not be a better way to begin a story about two people, who despite the challenges, managed to forge their destinies, thanks to their strength of character.

The book takes the reader back to 1974, when a young vivacious woman named Sudha Kulkarni, TELCO’s first woman engineer, met a serious and idealistic Narayana Murthy, who worked in a think tank called Systems Research Institute in Pune. From their courtship days to their marriage and parenthood; from the failure of Narayana’s first company to the inception and success story of Infosys—this chronicles the life of the Murthys.

Some of the most engaging portions of the book are dedicated to their respective childhoods, which take a deep dive into what made them the icons they are today. From Sudha’s bravery in the face of danger—as a young school-going girl, she once beat up a man with an umbrella because he was trying to steal her gold earrings—to her stubbornness— she refused to attend school for several months because she felt she had learnt all that was to learn—the reader gets to understand where she gets her resilience from. The support and encouragement she received from her parents and siblings helped shape the young girl into a confident, self-assured woman.