'Why Bharat Matters' book review: India’s Worldview Reset

A seasoned diplomat, prominent politician, and currently a social media sensation—the time couldn’t have been more apt for External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to launch his new book Why Bharat Matters. The Indian parliamentary elections are around the corner, and it is now time to showcase India as an entrant in the foreign policy big leagues through this collection of 11 essays, which delve into India’s initiatives, underscoring pivotal moments and overarching trends over the past decade. With approximately two million followers on Instagram, and three million on X, who is better than Jaishankar at using his sharp words and witty retorts to woo foreign policy enthusiasts and public intellectuals across the world? Even his fellow colleague and cabinet minister, Piyush Goyal, refers to him as their “rock star boy”.

In contrast to his previous work, The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World, published in 2020 amid the heightened challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and a rising India on the global stage, the current book advances a central argument revolving around the need for a reboot in globalisation, highlighting the importance of resilient supply chains, transparent digital realms, and strategic economic decisions as critical components of this re-globalisation initiative.

India’s economic priorities are skillfully articulated as driving global engagements, with decisions like abstaining from RCEP, reflecting a nuanced approach to safeguarding national interests, and the highly successful G20 year, when India held the presidency in 2022-23. Regional dynamics are explored through initiatives like ‘Neighbourhood First’ and ‘SAGAR’, marking a departure from historical approaches. The concept of India as ‘Vishwa Mitra’, a partner of the world, reflects the nation’s emergence as a positive force with a growing impact worldwide. Throughout, the narrative paints a portrait of a confident and committed India, poised to play a significant role on the global stage by seamlessly blending progressive thinking, technological innovation and authentic cultural values.