‘Economy Not Working for Lower Middle Class”

Often books on economics seem to have a niche audience. What were you mindful of in order to reach widespread readership with this book?

We wanted to write this book for a larger audience to show what potential India has, and why we need a course correction to achieve it. We believe that on our current trajectory, we risk becoming old before we become rich, the pronouncements of our leaders notwithstanding. And too many of our people will not benefit from whatever wealth is being created—a recipe for conflict. If we want to grow with stability, we have to break the mould. The book is full of examples of how we have done it in small measure, and how we can do it to a much greater extent.

With AI disrupting the workplace, how do you imagine its integration creating a space for a new set of roles in the future?

All new technologies have typically been hyped as job-ending to an extreme degree. In the 1960s, a committee set up by US President Lyndon B Johnson proposed a universal basic income because robots would soon take over all jobs. That has not happened yet. We also cite a 2013 Oxford study in the book where two professors estimated that 47 per cent of US employment was at risk as a result of computerisation. Today, labour force participation in the US is at a 20-year high, and unemployment is at a near two-decade low. So clearly, the professors were mistaken, at least about the pace of change. Undoubtedly, generative-AI will cause a loss of some jobs, will aid most jobs and help people become more productive (some less if they goof off playing with Dall-E images), and create some new jobs. We should expect some mix of all three; whether the pace of change is faster than that caused by previous technological change remains to be seen. That is where possibly this time could be different.