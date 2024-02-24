The Aryan Question

For a man whose books were placed in the Indian subcontinent, it isn’t hard to understand why Charles Allen waited all his life to tackle one of the most polarising topics of all time—the Aryans. The book was completed and brilliantly edited after he passed away in 2020 by David Loyn.

Like all of Charles’s writing, this book too is grand in scope, deep in research and laced with anecdotes. It is truly worthy of a final magnum opus for its meticulous approach towards the topic from all sides and angles. It is divided into four parts. The first deals with the myths of the Aryans. Charles dives into this complex set of stories with confidence cleaving through to expose and overlay the various myths. He works his way backwards in time from the Aryan mythos of the Nazis to the writings of Max Mueller. He looks critically at the latter’s sources, especially the linguistic ones and the ones dealing with ‘fire-worshippers’. He looks at the work of Anquetil du Peron and at the various inferences from Comparative Philology before arriving at the Uhremat—the original Proto-Indo-European language of the Aryans and their original homeland.

The second part deals with this common homeland and possibly mother language. Charles takes us 13,000 years ago to the Pontic-Caspian steppe from where most modern scholars believe the ancestors of the Aryans emerged. This is a vast land from the Black Sea to Kazakhstan and from the Ural Mountains to the Caucasian peaks. Charles takes us through a story that harks back to the melting of the last great glaciers and the end of the Ice Age, which led to the formation of wide grasslands where horses, cattle and the ancestors of all the Aryans thrived. Collecting the work of archaeologists such as Vere Gordon Childe and Maria Gimbutas, he pieces together a series of three critical migrations: a Neolithic one in 3500 BC; a more advanced copper tool- wielding Chalcolithic one in 2700 BC; and finally the 2300 BC migration of the Yamanaya peoples. For Charles, it is clear that the main breakthroughs were the domestication of cattle, the ability to digest milk and the domestication of horses, which allowed the Aryans to emerge as a force majeur.