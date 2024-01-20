'City on Fire' book review: Look back, but not in anger

This is a memoir, a political novel, a coming-of-age story. In his debut work, journalist Zeyad Khan casts a largely dispassionate eye at his hometown Aligarh; the gaze kindling to warmth and affection as the book progresses.

Look at the way he introduces us to Aligarh, a city of a million people in western UP, lying in the fertile land between the two holiest rivers of north India—Ganga and Yamuna—known mostly for its university (the AMU), its lock industry, and for being the place where the idea of Pakistan is said to have been born. As an afterthought, he adds that Aligarh is where Chandrachur Singh, the actor who got to woo Aishwarya Rai in Josh, comes from. Later, we learn that the music composer Ravindra Jain is also from Aligarh.

Khan tells us of the mohallas of the city and we want to say, don’t tell us more. Because we soon learn these are the neighbourhoods, which witness repeated violence expressed on different levels, starting with taunts, loud aggressive protests, stone-throwing, arson, physical attacks, and ending with acts of murder. These are the neighbourhoods where people keep packing their valuables, preparing to run to safer grounds the moment a riot starts.

The book gives us a close look at the psyche of a mob and a riot, and the frightening power of rumours. It also shows how easily and quickly conflagrations start up, with the kindling seemingly always at hand, and never allowed to become cold ashes. It tells of survival techniques that border on the surreal; how everyone helps themselves to bricks lying around when a riot happens, sometimes demolishing an old wall for more arsenal to attack the ‘marauding enemy’.

The author introduces us to his neighbours, takes us on a walkthrough of his large rambling house, Farsh Manzil, with many members of the extended family staying in separate quarters. The Manzil exists in a space between a glorious past and a harsh present, where plants sprout from corners or slither from centuries-old walls; domed minarets befriend TV antennas and on the inside are motifs, crafted pillars and expertly cut arches. We get to know Khan’s parents, siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins.