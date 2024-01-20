'The Assamese' book review: An insider's insight
Communities are people. They are not abstractions. They are not rhetoric. They are human beings,” begins the first chapter of The Assamese: A Portrait of a Community. And, what could be more apt? Because, here are about 450 pages to understand a culture, which is representative of ‘Bharat’ in the east. Authored by Delhi-based writer Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, the book is a blueprint to understanding the Assamese people.
Over the last decade, conversations and discussions on Northeast India have begun gaining attention. Many senior leaders of the ruling BJP have been making frequent trips to the region announcing and delivering on many commitments, piquing the interest of the mainland about the diverse cultures and ways of life of those living in the erstwhile overlooked region of the country. The Assamese is Sangeeta’s attempt to delve deeper and offer an insider's insight into Assam, and she does a remarkable job putting together a comprehensive study of its people. Her writing style is a mix of reportage and storytelling. She adds her own expansive research, along with the words of many giants who have documented or written on the state.
As advocated by the title, the book is an important lesson in the lifestyle, customs, food, culture, habits, practices, language and faith of the Assamese people. But it is also has more than a few lessons on writing engagingly, particularly when it is non-fiction. The Assamese is a smooth read. The information comes at you with ease. The author ensures that you are not overwhelmed with details, without compromising on the facts. It is interesting to note how the author makes it a point to coyly slide in Joi Aai Axom (Glory to Mother Assam) whenever required, strategically.
The book also touches upon many contemporary issues, but a detailed analysis of the ongoing projects in the state, since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, is missing. There are, of course, glimpses of it, but a little more focus on the infrastructure initiatives, the complexities of religion and language that are deeply engrained in the minds of the people and how the PM has been attempting to understand it tactfully would have been an insightful addition.
Read Sangeeta’s compelling work to get a glimpse of Assam and its people. Read it also to experience how you can find similarities and differences with fellow Indians, wherever you come from in the country, language barriers notwithstanding. Sangeetha shows how it is the connections that bind is together; a sentiment that has been captured evocatively in the words of Assamese poet-hero Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwal: ‘Of so many hills and plains/ Of the waters of a hundred streams/ I flow, taking all in my path/ To be one with the Brahmaputra’.