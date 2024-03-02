'Vernacular Architecture of India: Traditional Residential Styles & Spaces' book review: Homeward Bound

PWhen the new Capital complex was coming up in Delhi’s Raisina Hill, the India Society was formed in London to study Indian culture “in all its aesthetic aspects” as “Indian art has an unbroken tradition of design and craftsmanship handed down from antiquity”. This is an extract from an India Society representation in November 1910, which is relevant to our times too: “It is unfortunately the case that owing to the spread of European fashions among the English-educated classes in India, and to departmental procedure in placing a high premium upon the work of designers and craftsmen who merely imitate the commercial art of modern Europe, the number of master builders is steadily diminishing and the quality of their work is diminishing…”

This plain-speaking report is added towards the end of Vernacular Architecture of India: Traditional Residential Styles and Spaces, a thumping book by Tejinder Singh Randhawa, featuring lush analogue colour photographs of traditional dwellings, both humble huts and magnificent palaces. These images appropriate almost every inch of its 544 pages. The colour photographs are supplemented by sepia images of grand havelis and dharamshalas in Delhi, Rajasthan and Gwalior that were part of the India Society report. Those expecting the book to be a comprehensive compendium—going by its title and avoirdupois—are, however, likely to be disappointed.