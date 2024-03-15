'Hot Stage' Book review: A Nuanced Noir

Nair’s narrative switches, moving back and forth between various characters, motivations and points of view. There is Mudgood’s wealthy daughter Janaki Buqhari and her husband Iqbal, who seem to harbour some uncomfortable secrets. There is the powerful Papanna, who has scaled heights on the back of a business of garbage disposal. There are sundry shady characters, peopling the underbelly of Bengaluru, involved in dealings that couldn’t bear close scrutiny. There are the cops—Gowda himself, and his likeable, interesting team: Santosh and Ratna, a certain hesitant chemistry there; Byrappa, with several unexpected arrows in his quiver; Gajendra, endearingly domestic at times. And Aqthar, brought in on loan from Dharwad, a man who proves that you can combine looks with brains. Between them, this group sets out to find out who murdered the professor and why.

Entwined with this distinctly noir landscape is the relative domesticity of Gowda’s personal life—his moments of relief with Urmila; his quiet life at home, until it is somewhat disrupted by the arrival of his father Chidananda, who comes to stay for a while; and, the increasingly suspicious behaviour of the tenants upstairs. Who are these people, and why does Bhuvana seem to be keeping a surreptitious watch on her landlord?

Nair’s deftness as a writer, her skill at telling a story well, shines through in Hot Stage. The characters are sharply etched, with Gowda and Aqthar in particular coming through very vividly: the latter, in fact, relatable and memorable enough to deserve a book of his own. Even secondary characters such as Ratna and Santosh, the irritating Vidyaprasad; even those in minor roles who may be of the blink-and-miss-it variety in the hands of a less adept writer, come alive here. They’re three-dimensional, described skilfully, idiosyncrasies and nuances all intact.

The writing is crisp, the story taut. The mystery is on point, clues, red herrings, suspects and a gripping investigation all fitting together, and the solution beautifully done. As pure detective work, a police procedural that’s right up there with the best, Hot Stage works perfectly. Where it also particularly excels is in the way it balances noir and not-noir. Yes, the sleazy underbelly of the Bengaluru crime world is here, with blood and gore galore, but it’s redeemed and uplifted by the humanity, the mundanity (and occasionally the wit) that shines through. Gowda’s nuanced but affectionate relationship with his father and son; the team’s dynamics; the dogs (who are characters in themselves); Vidyaprasad—the lightness, the hope, the easing of the nourish tension that these bring, make Hot Stage an extremely satisfying detective novel.

Nair goes from strength to strength with the Borei Gowda series, and we can only wait for the next instalment.