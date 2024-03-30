'Snakes, Drugs and Rock ‘n’ Roll' book review: Slither of a Read

One morning, in 1947, a group of boys in a village in New York planned to go fishing. As they rolled over rocks to look for earthworms to use as bait, one of them spotted a snake. Moments later, the band gathered to kill it, barring one. Instead, he decided to take the dead reptile home to his mother. “It’s a harmless garter snake,” she said. “I didn’t kill it, Mummy. The other kids did,” he said. “Promise me you won’t kill a snake,” she said. The boy was Romulus Whitaker, and this is where his story of becoming a renowned herpetologist began.

‘I really did (keep the promise). Perhaps this was when I became fixated on reptiles and vowed to be their champion,” writes Whitaker as he recalls the incident in his highly readable memoir, Snakes, Drugs and Rock ‘n’ Roll.

The book covers a lot. There’s the background to his Indian citizenship—how his mother, Doris, met his step-father—then a student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology—at her sister’s NYC house, and eventually fell in love; and their subsequent move to India, where Romulus went to Highclerc School (now known as Kodaikanal International School). It was in this school that he adopted a python as a pet.

He writes about his year-long efforts to crack college, before taking up a job at the Miami Serpentarium, where he truly came into his own. It was here, mentored by the legendary snakeman Bill Haast, that Whitaker learnt how to extract venom from snakes. There are also stories about him trying out many drugs, his love affairs; as well as his time working as a seaman and a lab technician for the American Army during the Vietnam War.

Besides chronicling the sheer roller-coaster of a ride that his life has been, the biography allows the reader a peek into his persona—he is kind yet experimental, shaped equally by his heartbreaks and successes. About the death of his close snake-catcher friend Schubert Lee, who died by letting a black cobra bite him, Whitaker writes, “A helpless, unfathomable feeling of nothingness covered me like a suffocating blanket. It took Schubert’s tough body 48 hours to succumb. He died the day before I turned 21.”

At the beginning of the book, there are 16 endorsements. They include author Anita Nair, politician and environmentalist Jairam Ramesh, theatre personality Sanjna Kapoor, journalist Carl Hiassen and, perhaps, for the first time in a book, Bollywood legend Zeenat Aman. She writes: “Rom Whitaker upends the sombre hunter-turned-conservationist trope with a memoir brimming with animals, adventure, humour, and self-reflection. This is one wild trip.” Indeed, it is.

Snakes, Drugs and Rock ‘n’ Roll

By: Romulus Whitaker

Publisher: HarperCollins

Pages: 400

Price: Rs 699