'Knife' book review: Chronicle of an attack retold

The book’s tagline reads: meditations after an attempted murder. Which is as startling as it is dramatic. The text, though, is largely a matter-of-fact chronological record of events. While not entirely leached of emotions—this is Salman Rushdie, after all—there isn’t any maudlin self-pity in the narrative.

When the author asks why me, it’s a cry of despair from one who had a fatwa put on his life 33 years ago, and had only just stopped running and hiding. The opening line of Knife is hard to beat: “At a quarter to eleven on August 12, 2022, on a sunny Friday morning in upstate New York, I was attacked and almost killed by a young man with a knife just after I came out on stage at the amphitheater in Chautauqua to talk about the importance of keeping writers safe from harm.” Grievously wounded in the attack that lasted 27 seconds, the writer eventually emerged after a slow and painful recuperation and recovery period having lost one eye, with one hand seriously damaged, a deep cut on his tongue, fluid collecting in one lung, a cancer scare, and a host of attendant problems.

Naturally, the refrain in his head is why. He has no wish to confront his attacker, who he refers to as “the A” throughout this book: A for (would-be) Assassin, Assailant, Asinine man who made Assumptions, with whom the writer had a near-lethal Assignation; the reader can take their pick. In a bid to silence the voice in his head, however, Rushdie constructs an imaginary meeting wherein he sits down with a slew of questions for the A. The answers are pretty much what you would expect from someone radicalised, even though both Qs and As come from Rushdie’s imagination.

“I never saw the knife, or at least I have no memory of it,” states Rushdie, and then goes on to say that the knife is morally neutral in itself; it is the misuse of knives that is immoral. Rushdie’s ruminations lead him to conclude that eventually, the power of his words will live on, and that love—in this case, the love of and for his fifth wife, the American poet and novelist Rachel Eliza Griffiths—will conquer this “motiveless malignity.”