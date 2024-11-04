Ten-year-old bibliophile turns author with The Dancing River

Jotting down ideas in notebooks is this 12-year-old writer’s secret

Just before nap time, Anika Ann Anil conjures and shuffles random ideas for future stories and poems. Later, on waking up, she jots down those snippets in her treasured notebooks. This has been her routine since she was six. Little did her parents know that these ‘snippets’ would eventually evolve into a full-fledged book and their daughter, a published author.

The 12-year-old recently released her first book, The Magic in Poems and Stories. It is a compilation of all her works thus far.

As with every writer, Anil’s yearning to become a writer stems from her habits of reading. An admirer of the Harry Potter series, she chose to read books when most kids her age preferred screen time.

“Anil has always been an avid reader. Even when she was young, she had a curious mind and often asked a lot of questions. Perhaps she found a way to figure out the answers on her own through reading,” says Lizabeth Abraham, her mother.

Among her favourite authors, Sudha Murthy and Ruskin Bond top the list. “Their stories are innately funny and at the same time, very thoughtful,” Anil remarks.

The youngster credits her parents for instilling a love for reading in her. “They are my source of motivation. They encouraged me to write and sometimes, gave me suggestions to improve my work as well. But they never pushed me to incorporate any of them. They wanted my writing to be authentic. This way, I felt that I had the room to make mistakes and grow,” she says.

Inspired by her daughter’s inclination to reading and writing, Abraham, who runs a Montessori preschool, has incorporated reading as part of the children’s class time routine.

“I have noticed how reading makes these children more and more curious about their surroundings and the world. I have hence bought more books for these children,” she says.

Apart from reading and writing, Anil loves dancing as well.

When asked if she wanted to pursue a career in English literature in the future, the young author says in a confident tone, “I want to be a voice-over artist too, but mostly an author.”