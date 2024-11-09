'We’ll Prescribe You A Cat' review: With elements of magic realism, the book has almost a mystical feeling to it
In today’s day and age, everybody is going through something, whether it because of a toxic work environment, peer pressure, grievances in familial relationships, or the good-old heartache. With increasing awareness around mental health, seeking help is not as much of a taboo anymore. But what if the recommended treatment fails to improve your life, and then you are told about a center offering seemingly bizarre treatments with a 100 per cent success rate?
We’ll Prescribe You A Cat is the story of one such mental health center that uses cats as medication. In a dark alleyway of Kyoto, Japan exists the Nakagy Kokoro Clinic for the Soul. It can be found only by people who are struggling with life, and are in extreme need of help.
Despite the initial puzzlement, when the patients take their recommended dosage of cats, there is visible see recovery. The playful, cuddly, empathetic and occasionally difficult felines bring about immense transformation and healing.
Books with cats are a big part of Japanese literature, and have been gaining a lot of momentum in the recent years. Fantasy books such as The Cat Who Saved Books or contemporary Japanese fiction like The Travelling Cat Chronicles have captured readers’ hearts.
We’ll Prescribe You A Cat is another addition to this list. Told as a collection of five interlinked stories, it is a heart warming read every cat lover (and hater) should read.
Just as different illnesses need different treatments, the doctor at the clinic prescribes different cats to each patient. For example, Bee, a warm-natured kitten is prescribed to Shuta who is depressed due to a toxic work environment, or Margot, an adult cat is prescribed to Koga, a man in his forties having trouble with his family.
With an easy-to-read tone, Syou Ishida writes a story where every reader will find their escape. Her writing is relatable, and descriptions masterful. E Madison Shimoda has done a marvellous job of translating the story into English while keeping its Japanese roots intact.
With elements of magic realism, the book has almost a mystical feeling to it. As the reader makes their way through the book, they also learn about the background of the clinic’s history, which is no less engaging.
Cats are believed to be a symbol of good luck in Japan. The bonds they form with humans are different from those of dogs. The book shows that cats, although independent and stubborn, are capable of great affection and kindness. A life with cats can teach us a multitude of things like self reliance, mindfulness, adaptation, along with the fabled curiosity.
We’ll Prescribe You A Cat also features thoughtful illustrations that will tug at your heartstrings, and may even have you driving to an animal rescue shelter to pick up your own prescription.