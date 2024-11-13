Tamil writer and professor Raj Gauthaman passes away

TIRUNELVELI: Tamil writer and professor Raj Gauthaman passed away Wednesday early morning in Tirunelveli.

Family members said that he died in his sleep around 4 am, following a period of deteriorating health.

Born as S Pushparaj in 1950 in Puthupatti village in Virudhunagar district, he later changed his name to Raj Gauthaman.

After completing his primary education in Puthupatti, he pursued higher studies in Madurai and graduated from St Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai. He later obtained his postgraduate degree and began a teaching career as a Tamil professor at a Government Arts College in Puducherry, where he served till his retirement.

Raj Gauthaman earned his doctoral degree with a thesis on novelist A Madhaviah and conducted extensive research in Marxist sociology. Known for his work as a cultural scholar, Raj Gauthaman authored several books on subjects including Dalit literature, postmodernism, and ancient Tamil literature. He also penned novels such as "Siluvairaj Sarithiram," "Siluvairaj in London," and "Kaalasumai."

In addition, he translated several significant works into Tamil, including Charles Darwin's The Origin of Species and Erich Fromm's The Sane Society and The Art of Loving. His wife, Parimalam, is also a writer, and their only daughter is a doctor based in London. His last rites will be held on Thursday morning at his residence in Palayamkottai, family sources said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences stating, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Professor Raj Gauthaman, a prominent figure in Tamil literature and cultural studies. His research and writing on marginalized perspectives and translation have made substantial contributions to Tamil literature. His passing is a great loss for the Tamil community. My heartfelt condolences to his wife, Professor Parimalam, his sister, writer Bama, his family, friends, and the Tamil intellectual community.”