Ruskin Bond receives Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman for Lifetime Achievement

Legendary author Ruskin Bond was given the Lifetime Achievement Award at the second edition of the Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman awards by The New Indian Express in New Delhi on Friday.

The 90-year-old Bond, who wrote his first book The Room on the Roof at the age of 17, has brought joy to children through more than 500 titles including novels, short stories and essays. Several of his works have been adapted into acclaimed films.

Bond sent a video message from Mussoorie, saying, "This is really a happy moment for me. Here I am in my 91st year receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award and I only wish I could be with you. I am sending my beloved granddaughter Srishti to receive the award because I am certainly not going to let it pass me by. Thank you for the citation and the honour."

Aishwarya Jha won the Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman for Fiction for The Scent of Fallen Stars. Jha's debut novel traces two stories of love and longing separated by a little more than two decades.

Veteran journalist Neerja Chowdhury won the Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman for Non-fiction for How Prime Ministers Decide. Chowdhury's work offers an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at how six Indian Prime Ministers -- after Jawaharlal Nehru and before Narendra Modi -- made key decisions that shaped the country.

"Ramnath Goenka was a trend-setter and a man who had the courage to stand up," Neerja Chowdhury said in her acceptance speech in which she expressed her joy at being conferred a literary award.

Swami Swaroopanandaji, Global Head, Chinmaya Mission, graciously consented to be the chief guest.