'One legged' book review: A complete treat to read

That reading as a leisurely activity has taken a back seat is not new. People would rather spend hours scrolling through reels on Instagram. But, if there’s one book that is perhaps can get people back on the reading bandwagon, it is a good, juicy, high-paced thriller. Sakyajit Bhattacharya’s One Legged, which is on this year’s JCB prize-shortlist, is all that, and more.

Originally published in Bengali as Ekanore, and translated by Rituparna Mukherjee, this novella gives you the chills, which stay long after you turn over the final page. What makes it all the more unsettling is how relatable the protagonist—nine-year-old Tunu—is.

Tunu spends his summer holidays at his maternal grandparents’ place. Like many Bengali kids, he is familiar with the lore of Ekanore, a one-legged ghost, who lives on a palm tree and kidnaps naughty kids. But, unlike most kids, or as is the popular belief, Tunu isn’t a child with a pure heart and mind.

That is, in fact, Bhattacharya’s first daring move. It isn’t easy to portray a child’s mind stripped off all innocence. Many may see the decision as corrupt. The evil Tunu is capable of is unnerving.

As one progresses through the novella, there’s a sense that Bhattacharya perhaps was unsure of the characters, but that’s not a bad thing. In fact, that may be the best thing about the narrative. It made Bhattacharya veer into interesting sub-plots, which only gave the story an engagingly complex flavour.