'Patriot' book review: A vivid, layered portrait of Russia’s most prominent opposition figure

Patriot, Alexei Navalny’s memoir, offers a vivid, layered portrait of Russia’s most prominent opposition figure, detailing a life marked by activism and unyielding hope for a better future. Written before his death, Navalny’s memoir unfolds as both a personal narrative and a political manifesto, tracing his path from a Soviet-era childhood to his fearless battle against the Kremlin, culminating in his imprisonment, and eventual death.

Navalny opens his memoir with a chilling recount of his 2020 poisoning. On a flight from Siberia, he feels his body shutting down, realising he has been poisoned. Even in such dire circumstances, Navalny jokes about the inconvenience he caused the pilot and crew, displaying the dark humour that characterises much of Patriot.

He concludes the first chapter poignantly: “I have just enough time to think, It’s all lies, what they say about death. My whole life is not flashing before my eyes. The faces of those dearest to me do not appear. Neither do angels or a dazzling light. I am dying looking at a wall.

The voices become indistinct, and the last words I hear are the woman shouting, ‘No, stay awake, stay awake.’ Then, I died. Spoiler alert: actually, I didn’t.” This near-death experience became a defining moment in Navalny’s life, solidifying his commitment to expose corruption and demand transparency within Russia’s leadership.

Reading these lines, only months after Navalny’s death in February 2024, while serving a sentence in a Siberian penal colony, instils a deep sense of unease. His untimely death has sparked global controversy, with accusations of foul play, and the exact cause remains murky and unresolved.

Patriot establishes that Navalny’s legacy is evident in his ability to confront Putin’s regime with satire, even from prison. He compares his life behind bars to Putin’s luxurious lifestyle, noting with irony that while both live behind walls, only one has the privileges of wealth and comfort.