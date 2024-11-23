Dismantling the Trump-et

In a family that could sometimes seem like the cast of a 1950s sitcom, my uncle Donald had a role of his own. He was the obnoxious one. And it’s true. Many of Donald’s adult traits—his determination, his short fuse–first displayed themselves in his childhood.”

The person being described in this rather unflattering manner is none other than the mercurial Donald J Trump, now all set to occupy the White House once again. Describing him thus is his nephew Fred C Trump III, in his memoir All In The Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, published a few months before his uncle won a second presidential term.

The memoir reinforces the unsavoury traits of both the family and uncle Donald, a hugely successful real estate Moghul, until he stepped into politics to turn things upside down. The Trump family, as also uncle Donald, are portrayed as being mean-spirited, despite the wealth and means at their command. There is also a sense of dysfunctionality that comes through, with the author recalling how people would often tell him, “The Trump name is toxic.”

Neither the family nor Donald Trump emerge unscathed as Fred gently twists the knife into both—be it their general lack of empathy, their lack of scruples in seeking to usurp his and his sister Mary’s share of inheritance in their grandfather’s estate, and even their downright heartlessness as they seek to cut-off the medical insurance of Fred’s severely disabled son, William. “Of all the cruel, low-down, vicious, heartless things my own relatives could do to me, my wife and my children, this was worse than anything I could possibly imagine,” he writes.

But it’s not merely the move to cut-off William’s insurance cover that will leave you slack-jawed. It’s also uncle Donald’s callous remarks when Fred went to meet him regarding depleting funds for William’s medical treatment. “He doesn’t recognise you.