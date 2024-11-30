'Fraudster Tales' book review: Diving into the murky world of scandals

No matter how much a financial system is fortified against scams, there is always a fraudster, a conman, or a swindler aiming to game that system.

Financial crimes, a la white-collar crimes, are committed, interestingly, by those working closely with the system or those having the innate skill to justify the art through the framework of ‘fraud triangle’, that is in the terms of opportunity, incentive and rationalization.

Scams, mainly the pecuniary ones, involve conduct of dishonest practices leading to perversion, depravity and debasement of the entire morals of the social fabric.

Financial scandals, like any other scandal, have a story of their own and, of course, the denouement. The truth of the scandals appears to be a drama at times, and at times an enthralling thriller.

Vijay Narayan Govind, in his book Fraudster Tales, promises to tell select 10 true stories of financial scams, spread across centuries and continents, and in his own words, “these frauds were significant enough at the time to send major ripples through the systems they challenged, with many of them serving as the catalyst for key legal and regulatory reforms.”

The book introduces 10 swindlers, each with their own story of fraud in a separate chapter with a suitable story-title to it. In Govind’s fraudster tales, Hegestratos’s tale emerges as the ‘First Fraudster’, circa 300 BCE, in Athens. He, along with his crime partner Zenosthemis, working as ship merchants, planned to steal the cargos, sink the vessel, and con the vessel’s insurers of shipload of valuable goods through enforcement of the clauses of bottomry and respondentia contracts.

However, the plans went awry due to the alert captain and crew members and Hegestra tos jumped and drowned himself in the sea. Zenos themis was arrested, tried and imprisoned in Athens for a long time.