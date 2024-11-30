'The Sentence' book review: Uncomplicated and compelling

In 398, Peruma City finds itself at the cusp of revolution. It’s the ‘Day of the Barricades’. Director Purul, along with her secretary Milana Maran, is heading to meet the Council in Low Town.

When they’re “side by side on the edge of the (Unity) Bridge”, they sense an unusual tension in the air. Soon, the “ground bursts open”, felling the director and the secretary.

Through the smoke, two “feet away, blotting out the sun, stood a man”, Jagat R, the director’s assassin, a martyr in the eyes of the Commune. His last words: In the name of the Commune, unborn, die.

Thus begins Gautam Bhatia’s meticulously structured speculative fiction, The Sentence. Its gripping prologue is followed by a crisp timeline of the Peruman Empire to the day of the Revolution.

The story, however, begins in 498 in the ‘Chapterhouse of the Free and Equal Confederation of the Guardians of Peruma’—the “Fortress Drab”. Its atmosphere signals an anticipation of a verdict: Whether the Mandalium Agreement (a “revenue-sharing formula”) must die?

The Executive Committee wants to divide the Guardians into two six-member teams—one for the Commune and one for the Council—to ensure everlasting peace in Peruma City. Before the teams are announced, Guardian Nila—the principal protagonist of the story—and her colleague Maru, with the help of their ‘wristheld’, are trying to gauge what the media thinks of the situation.

The headlines eerily resemble how divided the press is in the contemporary world, as if they’ve picked a side—wrong or right, it doesn’t matter, but one that’s certainly against the profession whose ethics it must uphold.

But Nila, “pupil of the Confederation of the Guardians”, is in for a surprise. She isn’t part of either team. Instead, someone calls her from a “masked ID” using her “guardian key”. She’s asked to be present at ‘The Well’ for a private conference with Ani, Jagat’s great-granddaughter. The latter’s purpose of the call was to reopen the case of Jagat’s death sentence.

Interestingly, in Peruman City there was a culture of announcing a “guilt-free capital punishment” —the sentence, or the sleep of death (“a reversible death penalty”). It was announced only in the rarest of rare cases, such as director’s assassination. And in all such matters, the convict’s body was put in a “cryobox” until someone could prove the guilty innocent. But science has its limits: after a point, it wasn’t easy to revive the human body. This period was nearing its end in Jagat’s case.

Before the “Fifth Inflection Point of Peruman History”, which was a week away, Nila had to attempt to prove Jagat’s innocence, if she agreed to do this job, which she eventually did, for she was born in the Commune and wanted to make her mother (Meera D) proud.