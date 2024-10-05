Decoding the politics of being green

Ramachandra Guha’s Speaking with Nature explores India’s traditional, unique and profound contributions to global environmental discourses. It also highlights how India’s intellectual traditions and grassroots movements have long advocated for sustainability, community-centred development, and ecological balance.

Guha writes, “By the canons of orthodox social science, countries like India are not supposed to have an environmental consciousness. They are, as it were, ‘too poor to be green’.” Through this book, Guha challenges the widespread belief that environmentalism is primarily the concern of affluent, industrialised nations, demonstrating that India’s complex demographic and ecological landscape has fostered a form of environmentalism rooted in social justice and economic survival.

Guha’s concept of “livelihood environmentalism” emphasises that ecological concerns in India are inseparable from the economic and social well-being of its marginalised and rural communities, contrasting sharply with the Western approach of treating nature as a sanctuary apart from human life. The former aligns with the more recent theories on the “irreconcilable trinity” of sustainomics, which stresses the difficulty of balancing economic growth, social equity and environmental sustainability.

In his introduction, Guha cites the late British historian E P Thompson, who once remarked, “India is not an important country, but perhaps the most important country for the future of the world. Here is a country that merits no one’s condescension. All the convergent influences of the world run through this society: Hindu, Moslem, Christian, secular; Stalinist, liberal, Maoist, democratic socialist, Gandhian.

There is not a thought that is being thought in the West or East, which is not active in some Indian minds.” This sets the stage for Guha’s central thesis: that India’s environmental thinkers, often overlooked in global discourse, offer critical lessons for India and the world, particularly as we face global ecological and social crises.

Through the profiles of 10 key figures, including Rabindranath Tagore, Radhakamal Mukerjee and J C Kumarappa, Guha’s chapters illustrate how these thinkers wove together environmentalism, social equity and sustainable development.

Tagore, celebrated for his literary achievements, is portrayed as an environmental visionary whose integration of nature into education and culture at Santiniketan remains a lasting contribution. Mukerjee’s critique of Western industrialism and advocacy for ‘bio-economic cooperation’ laid a foundation for human ecology, while Kumarappa’s “Economy of Permanence” emphasized decentralisation and sustainability—ideas that resonate with India’s current vision of atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliance.