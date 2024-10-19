Lost lustre of a once shining land

In 1877, a Prussian geographer named Baron von Richthofen (grandfather of the World War I flying ace the ‘Red Baron’) was given the task of planning a railway line between Berlin and Beijing, with a view to expanding German influence eastward. Richthofen plotted a route, which he dubbed die Seidenstraßen, ‘the Silk Roads’. Richthofen may (or may not) have coined the term, but it became a popular one to describe the spread of culture, knowledge, art and commerce that came to be associated with China and its relationship with the west.

In The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World, however, historian William Dalrymple sets out to prove that well before China was regarded as the cultural powerhouse of the world, it was India that claimed this epithet. Moving in roughly chronological order, from the time India was a ‘sinkhole’ for Rome’s gold, to many centuries down the line, through spaces as wide apart as Europe and Cambodia, China and the Middle East, Dalrymple traces India’s impact on the world—through religion, through culture, through knowledge; at times, an impact that literally translated into gold: the gold flowing into India through its flourishing trade with the West, or through the gold India mined in South-East Asia.

Equally often, though, that ‘gold’ is a metaphor, an indication of the preciousness of the knowledge, the aesthetics, the skill that flowed out from India and across the globe—the ‘Golden Road’, as Dalrymple calls it.

After the introduction, Dalrymple begins with a stirring account of the discovery (in April 1819) of the caves of Ajanta near Aurangabad, and uses this to pole-vault into a discussion on the origins and development of Buddhism in India. He ties this into some factors that led to the spread of Buddhism outside India: the travels of Buddhist traders, for instance, and the proselytisation by monks.

This story of Buddhism, as an export, comes into its own later in the book, when Dalrymple discusses the close connections between ancient China and India as a result of Buddhism: the life and times of the famous Xuanzang, who travelled, a fugitive from Tang China to Nalanda to study at the university; and Xuanzang’s later patroness, the ambitious Empress Wu Zetian, whose work to propagate Buddhism was a major factor in its spread in China.