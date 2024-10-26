The fantasy is based on real theories, says author of 'The Forestborns'

Most readers will be aware of Darwin’s theory of evolution but may be less familiar with his work “The power of movement in plants”. Darwin has scientifically proved that plants feel, communicate and are sensitive to light and touch. Trees protect themselves and alert other trees in a grove or forest when they are under attack from animals by communicating the danger. Based around this theory is the young adult fantasy novel, The Forestborns, which brings about climate and environmental awareness.

The book is about twins Siah and Avni and how they save the forest from poachers. Interestingly, Siah is a sandalwood tree while Avni is an 11-year-old girl. How did Siah turn into a sandalwood tree is the fantasy portion of the story.

The author makes us question the fundamental premise of all religions—if all life has soul as believed. Then, why is a plant soul or an animal soul less important or less precious than a human soul? Excerpts from the interview:

This is your debut novel. Tell us a little bit about the premise.

I’m a writer and portrait photographer who’s a bit obsessed with plants. I love gardening, and a lot of my story ideas come while I’m walking barefoot on the grass, talking to my plants, or hugging trees. Nature deeply inspires my writing, especially when it comes to weaving imagination into the beauty of the natural world. The Forestborns is a mix of fantasy and nature—themes that are close to my heart.

What made you choose such a plot for your debut novel?

My love for plants and trees inspired the idea of a hidden realm where their souls are alive and free, inviting readers to explore a world we often overlook and take for granted. By combining the idea of tree souls with real-world issues, I found a way to tell a story that’s both magical and meaningful.