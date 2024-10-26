The price of pragmatism

The great dilemmas facing our species today are nothing but transformed versions of old grievances. They are consequences of choices made advertently or inadvertently in the face of events, fuelled and informed by morality and societal conditioning. And, they occupy the grand stage of the Man Booker Prize-shortlisted author Neel Mukherjee’s latest novel Choice.

Shortlisted for the 2024 Goldsmiths Prize, Mukherjee’s novel is divided into three distinct parts. They are neither bounded forcibly nor inchoate in their construction. As such, they can be considered three standalone novellas, too, and each is a pioneering attempt at presenting conflicts in a neoliberal, late-capitalist world.

The first part begins with Ayush, a publisher at Sennett and Brewer, showing a movie depicting the cruel reality of the pork industry instead of following the bedtime ritual of reading a book to his children. His husband, Luke, is an economist, who often uses the word ‘costly’ not only literally, but also “for anything that is inconvenient”.

As Luke earns more, the responsibility of caregiving is often shouldered by Ayush, for whom it’s crucial to “teach [children] about choices and their consequences”. Though their same-sex marriage offers a respite from the cishet-centric narratives, it appears Mukherjee wanted to establish how even such unions aren’t immune to the hypocrisies of coupledom.

The professions of the protagonists are leveraged to critique their respective industries. Mukherjee points out the virtue-signalling that’s performed in the name of diversity and inclusion in publishing. And how data-obsessed economists are to the point of overlooking intuitive interrogation of the situation at hand.

Often this criticism is extremely insightful. On the usage of ‘pay attention’, Mukherjee writes, “How funny, that the verb for the only agency we have, the only thing left to us, the act of noticing, should be one of cost, as if you’re buying something in exchange.”

While Luke wants the status quo to prevail, Ayush feels everyone should exercise their individual choices with care, because while most of us vociferously want solutions to climate change yet on the flip side contribute nothing to lessen its impact, even by an infinitesimally small effort. Luke’s concern about Ayush’s obsession towards climate change reaches a confrontational stage when the latter donates the funds kept aside for their children’s education to charity organisations.