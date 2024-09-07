'Held' book review: Offers enlightening insights, captures grief

In the introduction to John Berger’s Understanding a Photograph, English critic Geoff Dyer mentions four writers—Roland Barthes, Susan Sontag, John Berger and Walter Benjamin—for whom photography “was an area of special interest, but not a specialism. They approached photography not with the authority of curators or historians of the medium but as essayists, writers. Their writings on the subjects were less the product of accumulated knowledge than active records of how knowledge and understanding had been acquired or was in the process of being acquired.”

What Dyer observed about non-fiction works on photography aptly describes Canadian poet Anne Michaels’ new novel Held. Had Michaels approached structuring this intergenerational saga—from 1908 through 2025—in a conventionally interconnected manner of storytelling instead of supplying vignettes and loosely driven philosophical musings, then it’d be less enriching a book.

Held’s intention matches those of the giants’, as they too were attempting to examine and illuminate a ‘gap’ that inevitably presents itself when one is gazing at an event (or a photograph) from a distance of time. While history can be considered a repository of perspectives disguised as the only story, it’s the specks of memory when rendered with abandon as in the case of this book, without any perverse desire to develop a coherence, that a rupture in record-keeping is revealed.

Michaels, whose earlier works have also dealt with themes like history, war, memory and remembering, uses classic, poetic prose throughout this liminal story.

The 12 chapters give Held a sense of form. Still, this hallucinatory novel—as one of its principal characters John notes—is a testament to “the elusiveness of the form”, which is why all the chapters—and the paragraphs that constitute them—unfold multiple stories, which appear as if they are reproduced from a bunch of photographs. There isn’t a whole here; only fragments.

In terms of the story, war has shaken something in John. All this principal protagonist can remember is the seminal meeting with his lover, Helena. But a body needs something to do to make sense of a purpose-shaped hole that enters one’s life, which is why John tries resurrecting his photography business. But somehow ghosts appear whenever he tries to reproduce reality through his negatives.