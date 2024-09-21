Arundhati Roy's memoir to be published in September 2025

Arundhati Roy's memoir, Mother Mary Comes to Me, will be published next September.

The book reflect on the Booker-prize-winning Indian author's complex relationship with her mother and her life from childhood to the present, moving from Kerala to Delhi, The Guardian has reported.

"Heart-smashed" by her mother Mary's death in September 2022, and "more than a little ashamed" by the intensity of her response, Roy began to write the memoir, said Penguin publishing imprint Hamish Hamilton, "to make sense of her feelings about the mother she ran from at age 18".

"I have been writing this book all my life," Roy was quoted as saying by the report. " Perhaps a mother like mine deserved a writer like me as a daughter. Equally, perhaps a writer like me deserved a mother like her. Even more than a daughter mourning the passing of her mother, I mourn her as a writer who has lost her most enthralling subject."

Roy won the 1997 Booker Prize for her debut novel, The God of Small Things.

Roy's memoir will be published on September 4, 2025.