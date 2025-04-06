'A Life Less Extraordinary' book review: Into a world beyond the self

Lav Bhargava’s memoir, A Life Less Extraordinary, is more than a retelling of personal triumphs and failures. It is an introspective account of a life shaped by politics, relationships, and philosophical inquiry, narrated with self-awareness, humour, and candour. Bhargava’s refusal to glorify his journey makes the story stand apart from conventional memoirs, which often focus on success narratives. Instead, he embraces his strengths and flaws, offering readers an authentic and compelling look at his experiences.

Through his personal story, Bhargava offers insight into the shifting dynamics of India’s elite circles, giving readers a view of cultural evolution over the decades. His upbringing in Lucknow, shaped by literary heritage and privilege, contrasts with the evolving power structures of post-independence India. The glamour of old aristocratic families gives way to political manoeuvring and the rise of corporate wealth. The book subtly critiques entitlement while acknowledging the privileges that shaped his worldview.

His relationships are central to his story, particularly his romance with Persis Khambatta, an Indian actress and former Miss India (1965) with an international modelling career. His mother’s resistance to his relationship with Persis underscores the rigid societal norms and family expectations that influenced Indian elites. He recalls, “My mother flew to Bombay... She was genuinely apprehensive that I might want to marry at that young age and sceptical about whether a glamorous girl like Persis would fit into the family. I met her and reassured her that I wasn’t thinking of marrying anybody! What my mother never knew was that at one stage while serenading Persis, she nearly walked me down the altar by insisting we get married at the Parsi fire temple close by.”