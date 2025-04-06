Book review 'Karma’s Child: The Story of Indian Cinema’s Ultimate Showman'

In the foreword of Karma’s Child, by Subhash Ghai with senior journalist Suveen Sinha, the veteran Bollywood film director gives an unintended warning to wannabe stars. ‘Countless stars are born in the film industry, and just as many fade away, some never to be heard of again. This is the story of this city of dreams.’

Ghai’s life took an abrupt turn when his parents split up when he was 10-years-old. Later, when he moved to Mumbai, he would often go to drinking joints in Bandra at night. Members of the Bollywood film industry frequented them. People would have animated discussions about various topics. One night, he met Javed Akhtar, famed scriptwriter and lyricist, who told him, “All these people are mediocre. You are not. You must pretend to be mediocre to mix with them. But, in your mind, you must always know that you are special.” Ghai always kept this in his mind.

However, he had a tough time establishing himself as an actor even though he acted in several films. Over a period, his mind turned to writing. He met director LV Prasad, whom he admired. Prasad allowed him to work on Parivartan. And it was a learning experience. As Sinha writes, ‘Prasad’s sense of the scene was astounding. Ghai learned from him how to visualise the audience’s reaction.’