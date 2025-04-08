Hakka housewife to Don of Tangra, Monica Liu's biography 'Calcutta Chinese' serves it spicy

Some years ago, Monica Liu made me give her quite the chase in Chinatown, Kolkata. Agreeing to an interview, she called me over to sit in her restaurant while she got ready. Within minutes, she had hopped onto a scooter, saying she would be back after getting some travel documents, and turned up after three hours.

By the early 2000s, Liu had emerged as Chinatown’s most well-known businesswoman, feted and snarked at in whispers. Word was she was a person with clout who knew the good guys and the bad—and was friends with both. The latter bit of information was probably idle gossip, though it was around that time she began to be called the ‘Don of Tangra’ –a title she seemed to like. If you did not bring it up, she would. “Some para dadas (local goons) began to harass me when my restaurant opened. They wanted food for free. I gave them a beating,” she had told me with a cackle.

An enigmatic figure and certainly one of the most prominent faces of the Chinese community in Kolkata, Liu’s life is now the subject of a 124-page book, Calcutta Chinese—a biography of Monica Liu (Raunaq Publication). Written by journalist Showli Chakraborty and launched at the International Kolkata Book Fair this year, it is, however, more than a biography and is a view of the Chinese community that has made Kolkata home for over a century--as Liu has seen it. On the panel of her launch moderated by veteran journalist Monideepa Banerjee, sat Kolkata’s crème de la crème Oindrilla Dutt, Jael Silliman, Dr Rupali Basu, Rita Bhimani and Moonmoon Sen.