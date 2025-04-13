'Gaza: A History' Book review Between Despair and Devastation

To the memory of the thousands anonymous
Who died in Gaza before their time
Though they had a time to live
En famille and in peace
This dedication of the book to the people of Gaza by its author, French historian Jean-Pierre Filiu, sets the tone for a work that traces the history and indeed the never-ending tragedy of this troubled territory, most recently in the news after the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel was called off by Netanyahu. On 18 March 2025, Israel launched surprise airstrikes on Gaza, breaking the ceasefire. Hours later, Netanyahu declared that Israel has “resumed combat in full force” against Hamas in Gaza, with the wave of airstrikes being “just the beginning”.
With the Israel-Hamas ceasefire having collapsed last month and the armed conflict raging anew, it appears unlikely that peace will return to the region anytime soon given the fraught environment and a virtually unbridgeable trust deficit that exists between the two sides. A fresh military campaign by Israel, with Hamas retaliating, has brought fresh turmoil and uncertainty to the region.
It’s in the backdrop of this ongoing turmoil that this formidable work by Filiu, a professor of Middle East studies at the Sciences Po, Paris, assumes even greater salience. Originally written in French in 2012, its English translation by John King was published in 2014. The work now finally has an Indian publisher.
The author has divided his book into five sections. The titles of four—The Generation of Mourning, The Generation of Dispossession, The Generation of the Intifadas, and The Generation of Impasses—aptly symbolise the turmoil and persecution experienced by successive generations.
The book is the product of rigorous research done despite overwhelming odds like the destruction of local archives owing to the Israel-Gaza conflict and security constraints. It, therefore, is a valuable read, not just for those who want to delve into the history of the Israel-Palestine conflict but also the machinations of the regional and Western powers to control Gaza, a thin sliver of land measuring just 350 sq km nestled between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.
In outlining chronologically the political history of Gaza, Filiu also manages to bring forth the immense human suffering as he details Israel’s handling of the Gaza strip. As he writes in his Foreword, “The ‘Gaza Strip’ as it is today is not so much a geographical entity as the product of the tormented and tragic history of a territory. Therefore, it’s not without reason that the Gaza Strip is widely referred to as “the largest open-air prison in the world” amidst Israel’s quest for its own security in a hostile region.
In fact, the author contends in the Afterword to the Second Edition (written post the October 7, 2023, strike by Hamas) that the latest Israel-Gaza conflict is perpetuating three Gazan impasses—Israeli, humanitarian, and Palestinian. In the case of the Israeli impasse, he argues that it “stems from the refusal to approach Gaza from any perspective other than Israel’s security, ignoring both the political dynamics and the human reality within the enclave itself”.
Beginning with the history of Gaza, coveted down the ages by various powers for its strategic location, with “its ownership transferred from one empire to another”, the book traverses in minute detail the history of the turmoil-ridden territory. The book manages to paint a powerful and moving picture of the endless suffering of Palestinians.
Death, despair, and devastation have become a leitmotif for Gazans, and this is brought to the fore in the book simply through a factual presentation of events in the decades since the state of Palestine disappeared and Israel came into being. This is not to say that attacks by Hamas on Israelis emanating from the Gaza Strip have been swept under the carpet. In fact, in keeping with his rigorous academic style, the author has also detailed the Hamas attacks as he chronicles the endless cycle of violence that has marked the conflict.
Yet, for the readers, it’s clear the Gazans have faced far more immeasurable persecution.
The book provides valuable insight into the manner in which successive Israeli leaders have handled the issue of Gaza and, more broadly, Palestine. Alongside, you also get a glimpse into the workings of the Palestinian leadership and both the evolution, dynamics, and differences among the various factions, including the Hamas and Fatah.
For those looking for a historical context into Israel-Palestine tensions, this book is a must read.