Untangling the calcutta chromosome

At the heart of the novel lies a mosaic of characters, each embodying distinct facets of society. Privileged art aficionado Kedar, who aspires to emulate the techniques of Cézanne and whose journey reflects the internal conflict between personal ambition and societal expectations as he navigates the challenges of pursuing art in a world overshadowed by war and political turmoil. A fervent history student and committed communist, Nirupama is driven by a vision of societal reform. A young English woman with colonial ties whose experiences highlight the cultural exchanges and tensions inherent in a colonial society. Her perspective provides a nuanced view of the complexities of identity and belonging during a time of political unrest. An adept pickpocket, Gopal, whose ascent into the clandestine underworld underscores themes of survival and moral ambiguity and whose story sheds light on the often-overlooked segments of the society, revealing the intricate web of crime, poverty, and resilience.

The interactions among these protagonists, along with a host of secondary characters—including an American jazz musician, a brilliant French chef, and military officers engaged in covert operations—create a dynamic narrative that captures the multifaceted nature of human experience during wartime. Joshi employs a first-person narrator who, decades later, endeavours to document the intertwined lives of the central characters and catalogue Kedar’s artworks for an upcoming exhibition. This retrospective approach adds depth to the storytelling, allowing for reflections on memory, history, and the passage of time. The novel delves into several overarching themes. It examines the waning influence of the British Empire and the rising tide of Indian nationalism. Through the characters’ experiences, readers witness the ideological clashes and the collective yearning for self-determination. Kedar’s artistic pursuits serve as a conduit for exploring the role of art in turbulent times. His evolution as an artist mirrors the broader quest for cultural identity and expression amidst external pressures. Gopal’s trajectory into the underworld raises questions about ethical boundaries and the lengths individuals will go to survive. His story challenges readers to consider the moral compromises necessitated by dire circumstances. And while, unlike Sankar’s Chowringhee, Great Eastern Hotel is not the karmabhoomi of the narrative, it stands as a symbol of convergence—a place where diverse cultures, classes, and ideologies intersect, reflecting the broader societal amalgamation occurring in Calcutta during the 1940s.