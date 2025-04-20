Untangling the calcutta chromosome

In an era of one-swipe reads, where publishers insist on books no more than 60,000 words and online platforms will not consider articles over 600 words, Ruchir Joshi’s Great Eastern Hotel is an anachronism, a doorstopper of a narrative. It is a monumental literary work that immerses readers in the vibrant and tumultuous world of 1940s Calcutta. Spanning over 900 pages, this novel masterfully intertwines personal narratives with the broader socio-political upheavals of the time, offering a rich tapestry of characters and events that reflect the complexities of a city on the brink of transformation.
The narrative commences in August 1941, marking the sombre occasion of Rabindranath Tagore’s death. This event serves as a catalyst, drawing a diverse cast of characters into a shared space—the illustrious Great Eastern Hotel. As the world grapples with World War II, Calcutta becomes a microcosm of global tensions, witnessing the convergence of colonial powers, burgeoning nationalist movements, and the looming spectre of famine. Joshi’s portrayal of the city is both expansive and precise, capturing the essence of its streets, landmarks, and the palpable energy that courses through its populace. The novel delves into significant historical events, from the Quit India protests to the Great Bengal Famine, seamlessly weaving these into the personal stories of the characters. This integration offers readers a profound understanding of how global events reverberate through individual lives, shaping destinies and altering trajectories.
At the heart of the novel lies a mosaic of characters, each embodying distinct facets of society. Privileged art aficionado Kedar, who aspires to emulate the techniques of Cézanne and whose journey reflects the internal conflict between personal ambition and societal expectations as he navigates the challenges of pursuing art in a world overshadowed by war and political turmoil. A fervent history student and committed communist, Nirupama is driven by a vision of societal reform. A young English woman with colonial ties whose experiences highlight the cultural exchanges and tensions inherent in a colonial society. Her perspective provides a nuanced view of the complexities of identity and belonging during a time of political unrest. An adept pickpocket, Gopal, whose ascent into the clandestine underworld underscores themes of survival and moral ambiguity and whose story sheds light on the often-overlooked segments of the society, revealing the intricate web of crime, poverty, and resilience.
The interactions among these protagonists, along with a host of secondary characters—including an American jazz musician, a brilliant French chef, and military officers engaged in covert operations—create a dynamic narrative that captures the multifaceted nature of human experience during wartime. Joshi employs a first-person narrator who, decades later, endeavours to document the intertwined lives of the central characters and catalogue Kedar’s artworks for an upcoming exhibition. This retrospective approach adds depth to the storytelling, allowing for reflections on memory, history, and the passage of time. The novel delves into several overarching themes. It examines the waning influence of the British Empire and the rising tide of Indian nationalism. Through the characters’ experiences, readers witness the ideological clashes and the collective yearning for self-determination. Kedar’s artistic pursuits serve as a conduit for exploring the role of art in turbulent times. His evolution as an artist mirrors the broader quest for cultural identity and expression amidst external pressures. Gopal’s trajectory into the underworld raises questions about ethical boundaries and the lengths individuals will go to survive. His story challenges readers to consider the moral compromises necessitated by dire circumstances. And while, unlike Sankar’s Chowringhee, Great Eastern Hotel is not the karmabhoomi of the narrative, it stands as a symbol of convergence—a place where diverse cultures, classes, and ideologies intersect, reflecting the broader societal amalgamation occurring in Calcutta during the 1940s.
Great Eastern Hotel is a literary tour de force that captures the essence of a pivotal era in Calcutta’s history. Through its intricate character studies and immersive depiction of historical events, the novel offers a profound exploration of the human condition against the backdrop of societal upheaval.
This is a narrative both grand in scale and intimate in its character portrayals. If 900 pages and the cornucopia of characters seem daunting, the payoff comes in spades with its exuberant prose and scintillating dialogues that revel in playful punning. How many writers in the country today can conjure something like ‘Currie and Rice’ discussing the food situation in Bengal or ‘Sir and Sir-vant’ to describe a be-knighted person and his flunky or come up with names like Aurangzeb and Gaurangzeb? If you dare to pick this up, the pleasures are many despite the risks of a kink in the neck and the strain on your hand muscles.