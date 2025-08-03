Lapses in detail, but still a worthy story

Ashwin Sanghi’s uncanny ability to make modern-day mountains out of mythological molehills is always entertaining and very instructive. The latest addition to his acclaimed Bharat series is The Ayodhya Alliance, which is ambitious and audacious in scale and scope. Sanghi’s trademark blend of spirituality, science and politics from the past and present go into the making of this fast and furiously paced thriller. The hyper-editing ensures the book has the feel of a Bollywood potboiler carefully crafted to capture the eyeballs of the ADHD—afflicted, near extinct, modern reader to dizzying effect.

There is a fantastic premise about a mysterious ancient technology that supposedly harnessed the equal and opposing yet complementary energies of Shiva and Vishnu together worshipped as Harihara in the physical realm, that could unleash unlimited power and alter the course of history, science and technology across the ages by creating weapons and tools of unimaginable power as well as time, defying monuments of extraordinary beauty. Ravana, the greatest devotee of Shiva, gained access to this secret and revealed it to Lakshmana as he lay dying on the battlefield of Lanka. Henceforth, the legend and its power were safeguarded for thousands of years by guardians named Dvaitalingam Rakshaks bound by a sacred oath.