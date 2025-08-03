Lapses in detail, but still a worthy story

Ashwin Sanghi’s uncanny ability to make modern-day mountains out of mythological molehills is always entertaining and very instructive. The latest addition to his acclaimed Bharat series is The Ayodhya Alliance, which is ambitious and audacious in scale and scope. Sanghi’s trademark blend of spirituality, science and politics from the past and present go into the making of this fast and furiously paced thriller. The hyper-editing ensures the book has the feel of a Bollywood potboiler carefully crafted to capture the eyeballs of the ADHD—afflicted, near extinct, modern reader to dizzying effect.
There is a fantastic premise about a mysterious ancient technology that supposedly harnessed the equal and opposing yet complementary energies of Shiva and Vishnu together worshipped as Harihara in the physical realm, that could unleash unlimited power and alter the course of history, science and technology across the ages by creating weapons and tools of unimaginable power as well as time, defying monuments of extraordinary beauty. Ravana, the greatest devotee of Shiva, gained access to this secret and revealed it to Lakshmana as he lay dying on the battlefield of Lanka. Henceforth, the legend and its power were safeguarded for thousands of years by guardians named Dvaitalingam Rakshaks bound by a sacred oath.
In the present day, India’s borders come under threat, and its defences have taken a beating from a certain powerful neighbour with superior technology and a comparable population. Maverick steel maven—Aditya Pillai, and his counterpart from South Korea, Somi Kim, find themselves collaborating on a crucial, high-stakes defence project that could give India the upper hand. As they race against the clock and battle ruthless adversaries, they find themselves travelling back in time on a quest for an ancient scientific force that brought together allies from Ayodhya, Kailasa, Pandya Desam, Rome, Damascus, Korea, and Thailand who joined hands to avert war, share knowledge, and build a better world. In Somi’s words, “…sometimes, the solutions we seek in the present were first dreamed of in the past.”
Oscillating across centuries and continents while hopscotching from subjects as diverse as quantum physics, metallurgy, history, philosophy, and international affairs is no mean feat, and Sanghi does a commendable job of juggling many balls with reasonable levels of dexterity. But he does drop the ball on occasion. Known for his meticulous research and fascinating factoids, he nevertheless falters in his attempt to bridge the North and South-Indian divide. Inaccuracies about the authenticity of Tamil language, literature and cultural milieu crop up and key historical events from the South, which witnessed violent clashes between the Shaivite and Vaishnavite sects in the late Vedic age and during the rule of certain Shaivite Chola Kings are skipped, which is a pity given the concept of the novel. The occasional anachronism creeps in as well, and the reader is informed that a character “unbuttoned his shirt” in the throes of passion, 2,000 years ago.
While he deserves a rap on the knuckles for not paying closer attention to detail, a pat on the back is also due for the commendable effort made to remind his readers that while regional identity and pride are understandable, it must not come at the cost of Indianness and unity. Some characters make a worthy effort to overcome the barriers of race, religion and caste in the interest of the greater good.
There is action, danger and hidden menace at every turn, but for Ashwin Sanghi aficionados, it is the density of ideas which pays off in rich dividends. The beating heart of the book bleeds with anguish for the loss of invaluable knowledge, art, wholesome customs and a way of life at the hands of ruthless invaders. It raises awareness about generational trauma and the ignorance, intolerance it engendered, which leads to cultural erosion and the spawning of more hatred and violence.“…even the most sacred of sites, the most powerful of deities, could not withstand intolerance”. This has led to the victimised committing to victimising others, justifying their conduct by pointing to past injustice, not realising that it cannot be used as an excuse to condone present-day atrocities. Sanghi makes a powerful case for kindness and compassion through his protagonists, for whom it is the bonds of love and friendship that are the bulwark of strength and support during challenging moments in their lives, even more so than technological know-how and ancient power.
It calls for the precision of a tightrope walker to endorse the merits of taking pride in being Indian and the attempt to assert our cultural, spiritual and scientific legacy across global platforms without being gaurakshaks about it. The Ayodhya Alliance is a worthy addition to Sanghi’s Bharat collection and will no doubt have readers clamouring for more.