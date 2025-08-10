A Look at a Colossus in the Time of Chaos

We had hardly gained Independence when Kashmir turned into a battlefield. Pakistan made repeated incursions to try to capture the Muslim-dominated state. Tall among the soldiers who fought with grit and gumption to lay to nought Pakistan’s design was Brigadier Mohammad Usman. He had chosen to stay in pluralist India. Ironically, he lost his life twelve days shy of his 36th birthday, fighting those he had refused to join. A newly born nation saluted the fallen warrior, conferring on him the sobriquet of ‘the Lion of Naushera’ for his exceptional bravery.

This story tells the tale of a fearless soldier while presenting a multifaceted narrative of India. It is the story of how people, regardless of personal faith, castes, and regions, have fought for the country’s independence and protected its borders.

Brigadier Mohammad Usman, famously known as the “Lion of Naushera,” is a towering colossus whose story blends unmatched valour, selfless patriotism, and strategic brilliance. In 1912, he was born in Azamgarh to a deeply principled and religious family. His father was a respected police officer in Benares. Commissioned in 1934, to the Baluch Regiment of the British Indian Army. Following India’s independence, when the division of regiments took place between India and Pakistan, Brigadier Usman decided to stay on despite being offered the highest post in the Pakistani Army by Muhammad Ali Jinnah; he refused the offer and chose to stay with India. This decision set the stage for the rest of his life.