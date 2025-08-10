Between Fear and Desire

Yael van der Wouden’s debut novel The Safekeep, shortlisted for the 2024 Booker Prize and now winner of the 2025 Women’s Prize for Fiction, is a quiet storm. It is taut, restrained, and deeply unsettling in the best ways. From a seemingly simple premise, emerges a complex and emotionally charged story of repressed memory, queer longing, and the intergenerational echoes of shame.

Having resigned herself to a life of spinsterhood, Isabel’s life is full of judgements and bitterness towards anything frivolous. Set in 1960s, her world carries echoes of the World War II, even inside the house; it is the same house where she and her brothers were sent to as children to escape the bombings in Amsterdam; the same house where she alone cared for their mother, who took her last breath while holding Isabel’s hand. The house is orderly, silent, preserved like a memory box. Each room is a careful archive of the past, untouched and emotionally suspended, it mirrors Isabel’s inner world: tightly controlled, closed off, resistant to change. So when her brother Louis’ new girlfriend arrives at the door to stay for a few weeks, she takes an immediate dislike towards her. Eva is her antithesis—a dumb, stupid, loud girl with a fake laugh; an outsider who is not to be trusted.