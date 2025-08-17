High command, higher ground

Thank God for small mercies: this book could not have been written without access granted to delve deep into the personal papers, notes, and diaries kept by Lt General Nanavatty. These documents cover assignments in Nagaland, into Sri Lanka (IPKF), to Siachen, and leading on to Jammu and Kashmir.

‘The Commanding Officer, assisted by others, put them, Sarma and Nanavatty, through the Retention Exam, a formal test, now defunct, to see how much they knew of the Unit Standing Orders; Procedures, administration, etc., e.g., which knife do you use to butter your toast? … It was the last Retention Exam held in the unit, with the army scrapping the test altogether.’

Whilst in West Bengal, he mulls, ‘The mere sight of Johnny Gurkha, that grim combination of man and equipment, his ‘tin hat’ at a jaunty angle, the magnificent Khukri which speaks volumes for itself, and his ‘no nonsense’ approach was enough to give any would-be rioter the fright of his life.’

During the liberation of Bangladesh, with almost no resources, he led his formation to capture Chittagong. And for exceptional gallantry, he was awarded a well-deserved Maha Vir Chakra.