Taking the ‘R’ Out of Mrs

It is always interesting when an author attempts a character-driven story, especially one where the protagonist undergoes a transformation. And when that character is a woman, it becomes even more engaging, as it often involves the journey of gaining agency and claiming one’s rights and freedom.

Shubha Sarma’s second novel, Mrs Happily Single, is a riveting tale. Spanning roughly 40 years, the novel explores the life and struggles of Malini, who finds herself in an abusive marriage with Aakash Diwakar. Divided into two parts, the novel focuses on Malini’s life before marriage and then on her journey of transformation. Her self-reflective, overthinking nature that initially troubled her eventually helps her walk away from the marriage. In a poignant moment, as she symbolically leaves behind the overthinking version of herself, she looks into the mirror, and it tells her, “You don’t need me anymore. I will be there whenever you call me. But something tells me it is time for you to find yourself and not be a reflection of what others think you are.”

Malini faces questions about her character from her mother-in-law, Vidya Devi, and is forced to leave her husband. She raises her daughter, Sonali, on her own and gradually begins to embrace her singlehood. Malini gains her agency and realises her worth in her own eyes. The novel is reminiscent of Hindi writer Kanta Bharati’s only novel, Ret Ki Machli. While Bharati’s protagonist remains weak, with no agency at all, Sarma’s Malini fights back for herself.