Taking the ‘R’ Out of Mrs

It is always interesting when an author attempts a character-driven story, especially one where the protagonist undergoes a transformation. And when that character is a woman, it becomes even more engaging, as it often involves the journey of gaining agency and claiming one’s rights and freedom.
Shubha Sarma’s second novel, Mrs Happily Single, is a riveting tale. Spanning roughly 40 years, the novel explores the life and struggles of Malini, who finds herself in an abusive marriage with Aakash Diwakar. Divided into two parts, the novel focuses on Malini’s life before marriage and then on her journey of transformation. Her self-reflective, overthinking nature that initially troubled her eventually helps her walk away from the marriage. In a poignant moment, as she symbolically leaves behind the overthinking version of herself, she looks into the mirror, and it tells her, “You don’t need me anymore. I will be there whenever you call me. But something tells me it is time for you to find yourself and not be a reflection of what others think you are.”
Malini faces questions about her character from her mother-in-law, Vidya Devi, and is forced to leave her husband. She raises her daughter, Sonali, on her own and gradually begins to embrace her singlehood. Malini gains her agency and realises her worth in her own eyes. The novel is reminiscent of Hindi writer Kanta Bharati’s only novel, Ret Ki Machli. While Bharati’s protagonist remains weak, with no agency at all, Sarma’s Malini fights back for herself.
Sarma skillfully maintains a balance of twists and turns, making the plot engaging and page-turning. From Malini’s visits to doctors to the tension around fertility reports, the author keeps a firm grip on the story and doesn’t let it falter. For instance, one of the crucial plot events takes place in Darjeeling, where Sarma meticulously captures the characters’ states of mind. Describing the incident to her friend and colleague Fiona, Malini says, “On a long weekend, Aakash and I boarded a train to Darjeeling. He wanted to show me the magic of the hills. It was a perfect holiday. We left our cares and responsibilities behind, like unclaimed baggage.”
While she gives each character enough space to speak, most of the supporting characters revolve around the protagonist, resulting in fewer pathos-driven interactions. This, however, does not weaken the story; it works within its framework. Aakash’s character is as compelling as Malini’s; not overtly hateful, but manipulative and somewhat narcissistic. By contrast, Vidya Devi comes across as even more unlikable, deceitful in her love for her son.
That said, the book suffers from a few editing errors. However, the novel reads well and remains engaging. Moreover, the cover of the book is intriguing: in the title, Mrs Happily Single, the letter “r” is crossed out, priming readers to expect a feminist story. And it doesn’t disappoint.