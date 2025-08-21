Nidhi Pandya’s latest on bringing Ayurveda back to everyday life

For those new to Ayurveda, the prospect can feel intimidating—but Pandya insists it doesn’t have to be. In Your Body Already Knows, she distills the concepts of Ayurveda into simple, relatable language that makes the ancient wisdom feel accessible and practical for modern life. Far from restrictive, she sees Ayurveda as profoundly liberating. “I meet people exactly where they are. I don’t ask them to give up their cultural foods or their indulgences—I show them how to enjoy them, what to pair them with, and how to return to balance afterward.”

The title of her book underscores her core belief: the answers are already within us. “We’re all born with intuition—just look at a newborn who knows exactly how to feed, or animals who instinctively know how to heal,” she says. “But somewhere along the way, we lose that connection, buried under conditioning and noise.”

That’s what sets her approach apart from diet culture. “As long as the earth rotates and the sun rises and sets, Ayurveda will remain relevant,” she says. “This isn’t another plan to follow—it’s a way to return to yourself.”