The messy truth of myths

Ours is an age where inordinate space has been forcibly carved out for the upkeep of individuality, often at the expense of collective well-being. Political and regional sensitivities have never been more pronounced, and it seems we are forever in the midst of culture wars, which paint an incongruent picture of reality because real wars are also being fought with genocidal intent. This makes it a risky but necessary endeavor to devote oneself to the study of comparative mythology with the focus on stories, traditions, rituals, and myths from across the globe, with the aim of discovering a common ground that might strengthen the fragile bond of our shared humanity and lived experiences, serving to unite rather than divide.

Drawing from a treasure trove of mythology lovingly gathered from Indian, Judaic, Christian, and Greek sources with a smattering of pop culture tossed in, Wendy Doniger’s The Cave of Echoes attempts to make great stories across time and space accessible to all, allowing us to think deeply and live more fully. Doniger has clearly internalised the world of mythology and is eager to share her insights on the relevance of myths, as well as the potential that they have from different lands, to shed light on existential conundrums in our world. This inquiry takes on special significance in the current climate, where rationalists on a mission to modernise and demythologise are on a rampage to sever science from spirituality, ignoring the possibility that coexistence is possible. As for those who would paint mythology as little more than falsehoods carefully preserved over the ages, Doniger has the perfect rejoinder: “Myths are not lies, or false statements to be contrasted with truth or reality. Picasso called art a lie that tells the truth, and the same might be said of myths.”