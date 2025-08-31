Carrying the burden within

Motherhood is never a straightforward subject to write about. It carries the weight of expectations from the outside world and the conflicts within. To say anything unconventional about motherhood almost always demands explanations. In her debut novel, Shape of an Apostrophe, Uttama Kirit Patel tackles this head-on through Lina, a feminist character who never wanted to be a mother but finds herself accidentally pregnant within a year of marriage—a premise that challenges our traditional notions that women are destined to want motherhood.

The story examines the gendered burdens on women in a family. Why are women judged so harshly when they reject traditional roles? Why must they hold the weight of emotional labour and family expectations when men receive a guilt-free pass even when they opt out of fatherly responsibilities? With these questions, Patel weaves a profound story of grief, loss, and freedom.

Lina, whose mother died during childbirth, grows up with buried family secrets that are gradually revealed to her as the story proceeds. As she comes to terms with these revelations and grapples with the reality of an unwanted motherhood in Dubai, a country where abortion is illegal, she struggles to manage her emotions and searches for a sense of peace. The death of her father leaves her devastated. And yet, amid the emotional weight she is already carrying, the loss also brings a certain sense of purpose to her life.