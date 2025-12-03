A look at a few best books on global affairs, politics released in 2025

'The Party's Interests Come First' by Joseph Torigian

The work is the first biography of Xi Zhongxun, the father of China's present-day president, Xi Jinping, written in English. The book deeply explores the many aspects and intricacies of the Chinese Revolution and throws light on the first several decades of the People's Republic of China.

Through the eyes of Xi Jinping's father, Author Torigian highlights the strong organisational, ideological, and coercive power of the Chinese Communist Party and the cost of human suffering that came with it.

'Vatican Spies: From the Second World War to Pope Francis' by Yvonnick Denoël

The book throws light on eighty years of secret wars and dirty tricks based on the freshly released archives of foreign services that worked against or for the Holy See (the central governing body of the Roman Catholic Church, headquartered in Vatican City).

The work highlights many phases, including the infiltration of Russian-speaking priests into the Soviet Union, negotiations between John XXIII and Khrushchev, the secret Vatican bank funds that were directed to combat communism in South America, and later channelled to support solidarity in Poland.

The book also explores struggles between the Jesuits and Opus Dei, deciphering the machinations that marked the pontificate of Benedict XVI, among many other interesting incidents.