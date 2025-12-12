Here's a quick look at the Booker Prize 2026 jury panel

The jury panel for the Booker Prize 2026, the world's most prestigious prize for a single work of fiction, has been announced.

Mary Beard, a renowned classicist, author and broadcaster, will chair the panel. The panel also includes Raymond Antrobus, Jarvis Cocker, Rebecca Liu and Patricia Lockwood.

Mary's much-celebrated works include the 2008 Wolfson Prize-winning Pompeii: The Life of a Roman Town, SPQR: A History of Ancient Rome and Women & Power. Her latest release, Emperor of Rome in 2024, offered an account of Roman history in a unique style and a narrative that has never been presented before.

Mary's works are critically acclaimed, widely read and have been translated into many languages across the globe.

Raymond Antrobus, diagnosed with hearing disability at 6, primarily dwells on the subjects of sound, language, identity and memory. He is well-known for his poetry collections, including Shapes & Disfigurements, To Sweeten Bitter, The Perseverance, All The Names Given, and Signs, Music.