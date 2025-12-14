A cup of coffee for the spiritual self

Namita Devidayal, in the book Tangerine: How to Read the Upanishads Without Giving Up Coffee, wants people to slow down, observe and appreciate the age-old wisdoms that seem to have escaped them in their busy lives, now overwhelmed with the rise of AI.

Divided into six parts, Tangerine is Devidayal’s personal account of navigating faith and belief in an increasingly masculine, intolerant, homogenised, and monopolised idea of Hinduism. However, she notes this context but doesn’t delve into it. Earlier in the book, she writes, “there is very little connection between [Hinduism] philosophy and Hindutva.”

But it’s also true that religion is often leveraged to divide people. If the self-claimed religious and spiritual leaders fool people by telling stories that inspire blind acceptance, then the dynamics certainly need more attention than Devidayal offers. But to critique her on that aspect would be to discredit the aim with which she wrote this book: to signal a possibility of self-actualisation in each one of us.