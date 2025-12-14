Book review | 'The Last Free Naga'

It is rare to come across a collection of short stories that presents the distinct identity of the Naga people in all its brutal honesty. The Last Free Naga by Jim Wungramyao Kasom takes the reader into a different realm, one that mainland India doesn’t seem to be familiar with, capturing the way of life of Tangkhul Nagas and their love for nature.

Born and raised in Manipur, Kasom threads an autobiographical strain through his stories, animating the landscapes and tensions of the place he calls home. Overlapping cultures, broken dreams, an omnipresent military, the grief of loss, all these themes appear with a sense of rootedness.

In the story A Village Boy’s Dream, a young boy at the edge of adolescence finds companionship in a dog. When poverty forces the dog to be sold, he is heartbroken. Yet when the dog returns occasionally to his old home, the boy finds himself feeling a cautious joy, which, in a way, mirrors the drama and tension that the author portrays almost in every story. Good Samaritan on a Rainy Day centres on a young boy who comes home for vacation. He loves his life in the village and asks not to be sent back to school. “You’ll hate me now, but you will thank me later,” his mother says. With this simple premise, Kasom captures the living conditions and everyday dreams of the Naga people. He writes, “The Tangkhul Naga living in villages were industrious people. They treated laziness like a sin. It didn’t matter if they succeeded in life. If they worked hard and tormented themselves enough, they felt fulfilled.”