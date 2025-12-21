A life lived across time

Written by Fauzia Rafique and translated from Punjabi by Haider Shahbaz, Keeru carries within it an unusually long and wandering gestation. Rafique first began work on a novel “with a protagonist called Keeru” in Lahore in 1975. When she moved to the UK the following year, the manuscript travelled with her. But on her return to Pakistan in 1978, it was left behind. Nearly four decades later, in 2014, Rafique rediscovered the manuscript and returned to it, resuming the interrupted conversation with her characters.

The narrative centres on Muhammad Hussain Khan Keeru, now living in Vancouver, as he anxiously prepares for his mother’s long-awaited visit after 17 years of separation. His anticipation is charged with nervous care: how will she react to the life he has built, and to the ultimate gesture of filial devotion—his business named after her, Haleema Bibi Enterprises Ltd. Keeru’s days are consumed with preparation and second-guessing, his attention at work drifting as he liaises with Aunty Naila, the assistant manager, to ensure everything is in place for his Bebe. He is grateful to Naila’s husband, Uncle Raheem, for helping him secure his first job in Canada, while Naila, in turn, recognises Keeru’s decency. These small exchanges, marked by mutual care, quietly anchor the novel’s emotional landscape.